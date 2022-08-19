Air Fryer Friday: Battle of the pizzas!

PIZZAS ROLLS:

1 package puff pastry (2 sheets)

16 ounces pizza sauce

2 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded

Preheat your air fryer to 375°F.

Lightly coat your countertop with flour. Place the puff pastry on the coated surface and roll both sheets out to about 1/8″ thick.

Spread 3/4 cup of the pizza sauce over the top of each puff pastry, coating it from edge to edge. Reserve the remaining pizza sauce for dipping the cooked pizza rolls in later.

Sprinkle the shredded mozzarella cheese over the top of everything, being sure every portion of the pizza roll is covered in cheese.

Carefully roll up the puff pastry starting from the longer edge and being sure to tuck all of the pizza toppings into the puff pastry as your roll it tight. Cut each log into 1-2″ thick slices, or about 2 fingers thick.

Spray the air fryer basket with oil to prevent them from sticking. Lay your sliced pizza rolls into the preheated air fryer basket. Allow for plenty of space between pizza rolls. Quickly spritz the top of the pizza rolls with oil.

Ad

Cook at 375°F for 7 minutes and then cook for another 3 minutes at 400°F.

Open the air fryer and allow the pizza rolls to cool down for 5 minutes before removing them and eating. Use the reserved pizza sauce for dipping. Enjoy!

NEW PIZZA SANDWICH RECIPE:

2 slices hearty white bread

Butter, softened

Garlic powder

2 slices mozzarella cheese

1 tablespoon pizza sauce

Preheat Toaster Oven on Air Fry to 400°F.

Butter one side of each bread slice and sprinkle with garlic powder.

Place one bread slice, butter side down on a cutting board. Top with cheese, sauce, and remaining slice of bread, butter side up.

Place air fryer basket in bake/broil pan. Add sandwich to air fry basket.

Slide pan into lower rack position. Turning halfway through, cook about 8 minutes or until bread is toasted and cheese is melted.