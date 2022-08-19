Mompreneur Marketplace: Empowerment Resources, Inc.

Founded in 2002 and incorporated in 2003 by executive director Elexia Coleman-Moss, Empowerment Resources, Inc. (ERI) is a private 501c3 nonprofit organization located in Jacksonville, Florida. Upon moving to the community in 2001, Coleman-Moss recognized the need for gender relevant programming for at-risk girls in the city. After learning about the issues girls face locally and enlisting community support, Coleman-Moss started a pilot “rites-of-passage” program called Journey Into Womanhood.

In 2006, ERI expanded its programs to include Life Skills Workshops and Parenting Education Seminars that are offered in schools, churches, recreational facilities, and other spaces where community members meet. These services allow ERI to “meet people where they are.”

OUR MISSION is to make children and families stronger and empower them to be successful leaders in the community today, for a better tomorrow.

Come out August 23 from 5-7pm at the Aloft Jacksonville Tapestry Park; 4812 West Deer Lake Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246. Learn more about Empowerment Resources Inc. and volunteer opportunities.

Enjoy a cash bar, games, billiards, and complimentary appetizers while they last.

Email: info @empowermentresourcesinc.org l Call: ( 9 0 4 ) 2 6 8 - 8 2 8 7

www.empowermentresourcesinc.org