Beauty tips & tricks for traveling

Here are some stress relieving ideas for taking on board the plane with you. Create a compact bag for each of you filled with the “Bare Necessities” you may need.

For the MEN:

A bag of travel sized shave cream, a razor, toothbrush, toothpaste. A shirt for the next day and a fresh pair of underwear.

For the Women:

A bag filled with makeup remover towelettes, moisturizer and your favorite makeup items. Keep it simple. A tinted moisturizer OR choose a double-duty beauty like powder compact to even out skin tone and tone down shine. Lipstick can be used as blush in a pinch. Eyeliner to define the eyes in place of a tube of mascara. A nightgown or nightshirt, and a fresh pair of underwear.

Have children with you? YOU know best on what to pack for them and amuse them too.

Travel size toiletries and more you both can share:

Deodorant, a unisex fragrance, package of Q-TIPS, tissues and or hand and body lotion.

Bring your RX prescriptions on the plane. Pack something for upset stomach, headaches and anything else you use. An eye mask or a roll on essential oil to keep calm.

Pack a lightweight empty bottle for water that you can refill at the airport and save money and keep hydrated.

SNACKS are a must! I have learned to pack a combination of healthy and yummy options. Think comfort food.

MINI bags of dried fruit like cranberries, an apple, small cookies, crackers, gummy bears, potato chips, chocolate bars, gum, mints. Pack a bit of what you love!

Bringing a book or two or some magazines is ALWAYS a good idea.

All of the above are just in case your flight is cancelled and you may have to stay at a hotel overnight. Please note you don’t know what the hotel may have in the way of toiletries in the room. So, its best to pack your own. OR your plane does not take off in a timely manner and you are stuck on the plane as that can happen too. Most times they serve no drinks or snacks while you wait. These days you never know.

Getting away for an overnight this Labor day weekend or making it a long weekend. Be prepared it will make your life so much easier. I hope you do have a safe and fabulous flight and get where you want to go.

