Chef Jennifer Williams returns to River City Live with ideas to enhance your Labor Day Cookout. Enjoy your weekend sipping on a Watermelon Basil Gin Refresher while She incorporates fresh ingredients into a salad to take your celebration to another level. And if you find yourself, with BBQ leftovers! She’s got you covered. Hit play on the video to check out the list of dinner ideas for hotdogs & hamburgers.
Labor Day salad, refresher and leftovers recipe
