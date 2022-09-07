Give Barbie A Fur-ever Home!

Today on the show we had Barbie from The Jacksonville Humane Society! Barbie is a sweet, chill girl looking for her forever home!
JHS Adoptable Pets are:
- Spayed or Neutered prior to adoptions
- Vaccinated
- Mircochipped
- Heartworm Tested (Dogs)
Fees & Pricing
Cats:
- Cats 6 months of age or older = $50
- Cats under 6 months of age = $75
Dogs:
- Dogs weighing under 30 lbs. Or under 6 months old = $125
- Dogs weighing 30 lbs. Or more and 6 months or older = $50
- Many dogs have sponsored adoption fees!
You can find more about your perfect family member at jaxhumane.org. To find out more about our Paw-sing 4 Pets sponsor Forever Vets head to forevervets.com.