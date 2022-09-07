Photographers, creatives and influencers spend a lot of time searching for locations to produce their projects. Finding a blank space that they can decorate to fit their vision can be difficult. Now there is Luxury Point Studio located in downtown Jax inside the Blackstone Building which offers a simple backdrop that allows for a variety of productions whether photoshoots, podcasting and more. Rance met up with the visionary behind the studio, Felicia Anderson, to immerse himself in the creative experience. www.luxurypointstudio.com
Local creates space for creatives and photographers
