Local creates space for creatives and photographers

Photographers, creatives and influencers spend a lot of time searching for locations to produce their projects. Finding a blank space that they can decorate to fit their vision can be difficult. Now there is Luxury Point Studio located in downtown Jax inside the Blackstone Building which offers a simple backdrop that allows for a variety of productions whether photoshoots, podcasting and more. Rance met up with the visionary behind the studio, Felicia Anderson, to immerse himself in the creative experience. www.luxurypointstudio.com