Mental Wellness Wednesday | Turn failures into success

You may have heard the expression: Failure leads to failure. Researchers found that isn’t true. In fact, the opposite pattern happens. They looked at a group of golfers and found that when they gave them negative feedback about their putting skills and found that while failure affects our Ego; it can actually enhance our performance.

WHY? They use the term “cybernetics control theory” to explain that your behavior is regulated by cycles, like a thermostat. When the heat of failure rises, your brain kicks in so you can turn it into success.

2 things you can do to turn failure into success.

1. Recognize failure. Your defense mechanism may kick in and you may be tempted to pretend that failure didn’t actually happen.

2. Don’t ruminate. Initiate!

Resist the urge to reflect on the coulda, shouldas. Instead, use that experience to Initiate behaviors that can lead to a different and positive outcome.

