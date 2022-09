Firewater Tent Revival stopped by the show to discuss their gig at Intuition this Friday the 9th and to play their song “Shovel”. Formed in Jacksonville, the band plays a variety of genres including Americana stylized covers, folk, rock, bluegrass, and original songs.

Stop by Intuition this Friday the 9th to see Firewater Tent Revival in action! Doors open at 8pm with Brett Bass Bluegrass Trio opening.