Proper manners at any age

Today Deborah Shor joins River City Live to share how you can add “A little POLISH for a lot of SHINE”, by instilling proper manners and etiquette at an early age. She shares, “It seems that etiquette , manners and social skills have become less and less over the years and we have become much too casual in our society today. I am out there every day in schools , businesses, & country clubs as well as doing in-home private lessons. My programs teach proper etiquette and social skills to children as well as adults , it’s just SO important! Simple things such as a proper introduction, great table manners or a good first impression are all so important in everyday life.” To learn more about Deborah and her various programs, visit her website: deborahshorsschoolofetiquette.com.