Fabulous game day fashion with The Pink Nickel

At The Pink Nickel, they hear this all the time: “I have a wedding to attend this weekend and need something to wear, HELP!”. In these situations, who do you turn to for style help? Department stores have lots of inventory however they aren’t going to work with you to pick something out that’s truly special. Additionally, department store sales associates are usually too focused on commission and unfamiliar with all the items they carry. How could they possibly help you find your best look? This is where local fashion boutiques come in. Shop Small. Feel Good.