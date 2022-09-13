When Faith & Love Confront Cancer

“I’m sorry, but you have cancer.”

No one knows how those words can evoke pure Tara like the Kormondy’s, especially when it’s hard for different times. And when faith and love confront cancer join author Evelyn Kormondy as she takes you on a journey of a lifetime.

After marrying Bob and living the dream together tragedy hits. Father’s Day nosed with an aggressive cancer and given four months to live. The battle is on before the smoke clears, Evelyn is diagnosed with another type of deadly aggressive cancer. But don’t cover your eyes or you’ll miss the unfolding of a beautiful love story that provides the foundation need to stand up to the giant trying to take them down.