Le Diner En Blanc feeds the secret dinner vibe

Le Diner En Blanc is described as the most chic event on the globe, bringing together old and new friends to dine, dance and laugh in elegance. This event happens all over the world in over 80 cities at different times throughout the year. The concept of Le Dîner En Blanc spans over 30 years. Guests arrive to a secret location to dine in a public place dressed in all white attire. Guests will enjoy a localized experience but take part in Dîner En Blanc traditions that include the napkin wave, champagne toast and lighting up the night sky with the sparklers.

The 2022 event will take place on October 22, 2022 at a secret location in Jacksonville. You can join the waitlist by visiting www.Jacksonville.Dinerenblanc.com