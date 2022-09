2 apples

Brown sugar

Cinnamon

1. Heat the waffle iron and grease lightly with some spray oil

2. Cut the apple into 1/2 cm slices and sprinkle each slice with a little sugar and cinnamon

3. Place slices into waffle for about 2 minutes

Caramel Apple Dip

8 oz cream cheese

4 oz light cool whip

16 oz caramel sauce

1. Blend cream cheese, Cool Whip, and caramel sauce until well combined.

2. You can eat right away or refrigerate for about an hour. Serve with apple slices.