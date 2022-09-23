Air Fryer Friday | Walnut-Pumpkin pie cookies

½ cup pumpkin puree (such as Libby’s®)

3 tablespoons white sugar

1½ tablespoons finely chopped walnuts

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (14.1 ounce) package refrigerated pie crusts

1 large egg, beaten

1 teaspoon water

1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar, or as needed

1. Whisk pumpkin puree, sugar, walnuts, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, and vanilla together in a bowl until well blended.

2. Place each of the 2 pie crusts on a lightly-floured surface, and roll out the dough thinly with a rolling pin. Using a 2 1/4-inch round biscuit or cookie cutter, cut mini circles into each pie crust.

3. Fill half of circles with about 1 teaspoon of the pumpkin filling, leaving 1/3 inch open around the edges.

4. Dip your finger in water and run it around the edge of each circle. Place a second pie crust circle on top. Press down the edges and crimp with a fork to seal. Whisk egg and water together in a small bowl. Brush the tops of the cookies with the egg mixture and sprinkle lightly with cinnamon sugar.

5. Preheat the air fryer to 360 degrees F (180 degrees C). Bake until golden brown, about 7 minutes, and remove to a rack to completely cool.