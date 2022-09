El Jefe serves up some of the best Tex Mex in town and you’ll find things there that aren’t anywhere else like brisket fajitas, margarita flights and they’re very popular award winning San Antonio style Puffy Tacos.

On Thursday’s El Jefe has been doing one of the most unique things in town, serving Taco Boards & Tequila flights. Think charcuterie board but make it all things tacos with rotating featured items on the board.

Sunday’s El Jefe serves Tex Mex brunch with bottomless mimosas and more!