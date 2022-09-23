Comedian, motivational speaker, and magician Tom Coverly join us!

Tom Coverly is a professional comedian, illusionist and motivational speaker. Tom has performed live on stage for over 4 millions people around the world headlining several tours. He is the most requested motivational entertainer in America. Tom has been seen on TV (NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, Access Hollywood) and heard on numerous radio stations around the country sharing his story. He has entertained several celebrities, Jep & Jessica Robertson from the hit TV show, “Duck Dynasty”, the cast of C.S.I. NY, Alec Mapa (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives), Rick The Reptile Guy (A&E TV Show “Wild Transport”), i-Shine (TBN), Amber Montana (Nickelodeon TV show “Haunted Hathaways”), Victoria Koloff (Lifetime TV show, “Preachers’ Daughters”) & the entire cast and producers for the “Batman Vs. Superman” Movie.

Tom has performed for major corporations like; Warner Brothers, Gerber, Amway, Sprint, Arby’s & Burger King just to name a few. He has shared the stage speaking with many of the worlds most recognized speakers and bands; Toby Mac, Newsboys, Casting Crowns, Skillet, Brian “Head” of Korn, Thompson Square, Chris Tomlin, Building 429, NF, Lacrae, SwitchFoot, For King & Country, Colton Dixon (American Idol), Disciple, Danny Gokey (American Idol), Mercy Me, Pop Evil, Reggie Dabbs, Nick Vujicic (Life Without Limbs), William Paul Young (NY Best Seller “The Shack”), Bob Lenz (Life Promotions), and many more!

