Chief Women Arise Women’s Retreat

Ladies can expect to worship, pray, and receive a relevant word at the retreat’s Friday night service. On Saturday, organizers will host their first annual Chief Women of Jacksonville recognition ceremony. They will also recognize breast cancer survivors. Enjoy panelist discussions led by the women of the Well Christian Women’s Network Clubhouse group. You can shop with local vendors, network, and gather with other Chief Women of the city of Jacksonville! This will be an event you don’t want to miss! www.wellchristianwomensnetwork.com