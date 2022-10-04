Cocktails of Sweetness empowering women

Charmae Allen launched her mixology truck “Cocktails of Sweetness” to share her passion for quality cocktails and connect with the community. She books for events and more all over Northeast Florida. She has also partnered up with a group for an upcoming female empowerment conference.

Chic Chat Presents “I’m Every Women” 3 Day Compact Small Solid and Well Proportioned (Women Empowerment Weekend) Hosted By Char The Mixologist, a motivational Firecracker. While teaching principles of success derived from personal experiences, she inspires hope and encourages others to start living life at their true potential.

Screaming Out Love. Peace. Awareness, Char’s approach to holistic personal growth and self-love helped her develop a mindset and confidence that allows her to walk into any room and speak with authority and audacity, radically impacting others along the way.

Char has created a Party with a Purpose Weekend to Celebrate Being a Domestic Violence Survivor, overcoming turmoil and beating adversity. On a journey of Self Love to finding the Voice of the Voiceless. This Movement will represent EVERY WOMAN. Please Join her as they WEAR PINK AND/OR PURPLE to Celebrate I’m every Woman