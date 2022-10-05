Mental Wellness Wednesday | Do something nice day

Today is national do something nice day. Random acts of kindness have been defined as doing something for someone without the expectation of something in return. This is very different from gift giving which often has the social expectation of reciprocity.

The science behind why kindness matters. Multiple brain imaging studies demonstrate that acts of kindness increase endorphins and serotonin, the feel- good hormone in our brain

3 Science based ways to Do something nice today

1) smile - it’s contagious!

Research shows that seeing someone else show an emotion automatically activates the same areas of the brain as if we experienced that emotion for ourselves

2. Small things matter

A recent study published in August, Reported that we have a negativity bias when it comes to kind ask. This means that we actually underestimate the positive emotional impact that single act of kindness can have. This study looked at acts of kindness like paying it forward buying a cup of coffee for a stranger in line

3. Make it a habit

Research shows that even toddlers can practice kindness. Neuroscience shows that repeated acts of kindness can ultimately change neural wiring creating a habit of kindness.