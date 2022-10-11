A unique way to explore the 904′s art

What began as a mural on a local neighborhood fence quickly grew to become Art Bikes Jax. This electric public art adventure guides you through the city as you get to explore public art, architecture, parks, and points of interest in and around downtown Jacksonville.

The electric bikes (or ebikes) do all the work, allowing you the freedom to explore the 904 more without breaking a sweat. Art Bikes Jax offers a self-guided tour option as well available all day. They also offer guided tours daily at 10am.

Click here to reserve your Art Bike! Bikes are available for pick up at Tuker Cycles (formerly Open Road Bicycles) in Avondale.