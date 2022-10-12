Experience a new level of luxury at Pretty Pieces

Rance and Jana went scouting for fierce fashions and brought River City Live to the unique shopping experience that is Pretty Pieces. Pretty Pieces has long been serving its online clientele and styling for special occasions, but now locals can experience a new level of luxury at the Pretty Pieces Playground- A full fashion showroom and photo studio that will ensure to impress any fashionista! Owner and Founder Nicole Banks believes, “Finding that perfect Pretty Piece for a night out on the town, a Sunday morning church service or a Monday morning meeting shouldn’t be a hassle. Which is why we created Shopprettypieces.com, an online retail experience offering fabulous accessories, one of a kind clutch bags and vivacious pieces that will turn heads as you walk by.

Pretty Pieces keeps the hottest, chic couture online! Pretty Pieces isn’t just your ordinary online retailer, but an online fashion experience providing high quality pieces at affordable prices that will keep you coming back for more. When you need your outfit to stand out, remember shopprettypieces.com. Because Pretty Girls should wear Pretty Pieces.”