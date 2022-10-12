Mental Wellness Wednesday | How to deal with failure

Monday was World Mental Health day and it is a good reminder of what we can do to take care of yourself.

On days that we feel down or that we failed, the negative consequences of our actions can send us into a spiral of avoidance.

Here are 3 research-based ways to deal with disappointments/ failures

1. Choose self-compassion

In my recent research, I found that the #1 predictor of poor mental health is a self-critical attitude – the feeling that you are unworthy of love.

DO THIS: show self-compassion by - Identifying your negative emotion and Offering yourself kindness (as you would to others)

2. Pause

In dealing with failures, we can begin to catastrophize (think of the worst possible future) and then self-sabotage.

DO THIS: Hit the Pause button by practicing grounding techniques to bring yourself back to the present. What do you see, smell, hear, etc.

3. Express Gratitude: Say one thing that you are grateful for (about yourself!)