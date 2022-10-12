Upgrade your fall décor on a budget

Donna Reynolds is back to show us some great tips and tricks on how to upgrade your fall décor all for a low price!

-Updating your wreath from last fall- add new ribbon, add a new feature item-leaves, pampas, pine cones, etc.

-Using scrap material/round vases or other household items to make “pumpkin-like or shaped” items for display

-Using spray paint to create a custom color scheme for fall-doesn’t have to be traditional colors

-Good old fashion pumpkin stacks. Household items you can use to add to give pumpkins height without stacking- candle sticks, bowls, etc. also use Spanish moss for filler