Air Fryer Friday | Pumpkin spice donut holes

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup packed sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract

¼ cup milk of your choice

⅔ cup pumpkin puree

In a mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, ie spice, and salt. Mix well. Stir in the sugar and mix until combined.

Stir in the egg, milk, and vanilla to form a batter, then mix in the pumpkin puree until fully combined.

Divide the dough into 24 tablespoon-sized balls, adding in additional flour 1 tablespoon at a time if necessary until the dough is thick enough to hold together.

Spray with olive oil. If desired, roll the balls in cinnamon-sugar.

Add the donuts to your air fryer in a single layer, be careful not to crowd the basket or let the donuts touch. Bake at 370F for 9 minutes. Repeat with remaining donuts.

If desired, let the donuts cool completely, then glaze with a combination of 1/2 cup powdered sugar or powdered sugar substitute, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon, and 3 tablespoons nondairy milk.