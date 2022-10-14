Domestic violence awareness through theatre

Rare Diamonds Performing Arts Studio, Inc. is a Non-Profit Organization dedicated to the belief that every aspiring artist should be afforded the opportunity to learn their craft. Located in Jacksonville, FL, we welcome all talented performing artists of all ages. We want to help you help yourselves. Rare Diamonds Performing Arts Studio Inc. cultivates talent, hone skills, and provides hands-on experience in the performing arts industry through training in vocal, theater, dance and music, we push our artists to the next level of greatness. We prepare our performing artist for stardom.

We actively develop and present productions providing real-world professional experience. Dinner theater, concerts, and full stage play productions are an integral part of the Rare Diamonds program. We also provide training in Professional Development to ensure you are prepared to take hold of your career. We assist with auditions, public speaking, and basic entertainment business readiness. Rare Diamonds Performing Arts Studio is your support system for success.