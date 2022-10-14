Helping youth through the arts

Heart and Soul Youth Fine Arts Club, LLC is an organization committed to helping youth by any means necessary. We do this by allowing our youth the opportunity to explore various facets of the arts and the value that it possesses. Our art programs encompass performing arts through dance, vocal music, theater, and music.

As an added bonus our organization emphasizes that education is the key to success. That life with education and the arts allows us all to learn and grow as a community.

Heart and Soul Youth Fine Arts Club, LLC has incorporated STEM related workshops to our arts programs. The STEM programs will consist of coding classes, mobile app design, website creation, and robotic workshops. We hope that as you browse our site you will get engaged and feel compelled to support us.