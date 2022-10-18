River City Beats with the Sean McCarthy Band

Hailing from Fernandina Beach, Florida, Sean McCarthy – Nashville recording artist, songwriter, acoustic guitarist and lead vocalist fronts southern coastal group Sean McCarthy Band. The band’s music is a rich blend of Country, Bluegrass, Folk, Trop Rock and Americana (or Trop-i-cana as Sean calls it.) Rounding out the band is pedal steel player Olin “Hotshot” Carter, lead guitarist Marcus Carter, bass player Ernie Ealum and percussionist Daniel Daly.

The band has garnered attention playing entertainment venues and festivals throughout the South East region including the wildly popular Sing Out Loud Festival. And more recently on popular digital platforms featuring Sean McCarthy Band’s very own “Corona Sessions” an intimate, at-home concert series developed to create connections during the 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic.

On September 20, 2019, Sean McCarthy Band released ‘Last House On The Beach,’ the band’s newest album on Skinny Water Records. Produced by Sean McCarthy and John Gould and recorded at Key of Sea Studios, Fernandina Beach, FL. ‘Last House On The Beach’ is what the band calls a “personal record about things that matter to us, our relationships with the people we love and the struggles and celebrations of life.”