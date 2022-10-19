Waffle Wednesday | Pumpkin French toast waffles

-- 8 pieces stale bread
– 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
– 3 tablespoons pumpkin puree
– 1 teaspoon cinnamon
– 1/2 teaspoon allspice
– 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
– 1/2 cup syrup
Instructions:
1. Start by whisking together the almond milk, spices, and pumpkin puree.
2. Dip each piece of bread into the mixture, covering it completely. Soaking up all that pumpkin-y goodness!
3. Stack pieces of soaked bread onto a hot waffle maker. Make sure to spray the waffle maker with non-stick spray. Pro-tip: No waffle maker? No problem! You can makes these in a pan over medium heat.