River City Live

What you should know about e-bikes

We Head to Local Bike Shop Tucker Cycles

Electric scooters and electric bikes have been making waves across the states. We stopped by local bike shop Tucker Cycles to find out what you should know before you ride. Owner Holt Tucker also gave us tips and tricks on what to look for when purchasing your very own e-bike or bike. To find out more about Tucker Cycles, bikes, or e-bikes head to their Facebook page.

