What to pack for a NICU stay with Mark’s Mission

Mark’s Mission started as a program in 2019 with the hope to create memories that last a lifetime for families within the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit setting. Since then, they have maintained that hope and focus. They believe that even the smallest gestures can leave the greatest impact. With the generosity of their donors, they have continued to foster togetherness and family connections in times of adversity and health scares.

Mark’s Mission continues to thrive and support the community by providing a number of services and programs to families within the NICU and other hospital units. To date, Mark’s Mission has proudly donated the following:

• Donated over 3000 items to the families in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, including 100 NICU care packages packed with NICU essentials and bonding items.

• Organized a wide variety of events such as the July Jammie Drive, First Annual Silent Auction, Operation Christmas Miracle, all which benefit families Northeast Florida

• Raised over $6000 in funds to provide funding for the financial assistance program, food and fuel program, and NICU Care packages.

• Cultivated and secured major partnerships with local businesses and large supporters, such as Bocabebe Teethers, Burt’s Bees, and the Jacksonville Jaguars through the Nonprofit Center of Northeast Florida.

As we move to the holiday season, Mark’s Mission works to establish another partnership with the future leaders in nursing. Mark’s Mission has partnered with the University of North Florida Student Nursing Association to initiate Operation Christmas Miracle on UNF’s campus and throughout the Jacksonville area.