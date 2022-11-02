A culinary weekend like no other

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife artfully combines renowned beverage tastings and inspired cuisine from some of the South’s best chefs and local culinary superstars, with a chance to experience coastal wildlife up-close, all in one weekend!

The weekend’s events will raise funds and awareness for Vilano Beach Main Street and the GTM Reserve, with the Reserve’s research and education experts on-hand Friday and Saturday, showcasing some fun, interactive programs with coastal wildlife, from sea turtles to alligators!

It’s a culinary weekend experience like no other. Expect to sip and savor great whiskey, spirits, wine, beer and culinary tastings – all oceanside with music and a relaxed Vilano Beach vibe. Click here to get your tickets!