Celebrating Neighborhood Toy Store Month with Villa Villakulla Toy Store

Villa Villekulla Toys is having free family events each week this month to celebrate play and show their gratitude to their community for shopping small first!

STEM Night at Villa Villekulla

Friday, November 4 5pm- 6:30 pm

Meet a real toy inventor and enjoy fun science activities. Free and Open to the public.

Villa Villekulla’s 8th Birthday Party

Sunday, November 13 10:00 pm - 2:00 pm

It’s our birthday, we’re throwing you a party! A favorite family event in Historic Downtown Fernandina Beach. This annual party includes rubber duckie races, snacks, Kona Ice, live music from Amelia Music Studio, games, prizes, giveaways, crafts, and more! Don’t miss it!

In School Game Nights at local schools. 11/13-11/18

Annual Downtown Pajama Party

Friday, November 25th 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Find out why so many families make this fun event an annual tradition! Forget the lines and chaos at the big box stores and do Black Friday Fernandina style! Stay in your pajamas and come join the fun. Live music, Christmas caroling, hot cocoa, visits with Pirate Santa, photo booth, contests for best pajamas, and discounts at most downtown businesses.