Delicious meals with Publix | Melty Halloumi with Pan-Roasted Olives

1 red bell pepper

1 cubanelle pepper

1 sweet onion

4 cloves garlic

1 oz jar Kalamata olives

8.8 oz halloumi cheese

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh oregano

10 oz cherry tomatoes

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 loaf Bakery Ciabatte bread

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

8 pepperoncini peppers

Steps:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Thinly slice bell and cubanelle peppers, onion, and garlic. Drain olives; cut cheese into 4 equal portions. Preheat large, oven-safe sauté pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Add sliced peppers, onions, garlic, crushed red pepper, rosemary, oregano, tomatoes, salt, and olives; toss to combine. Transfer pan to oven and roast 7-9 minutes until vegetable soften.

2. Preheat separate large nonstick sauté pan on medium 2-3 minutes. Add cheese to dry pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side until lightly browned and softened.

3. To serve, slice bread as desired and lightly toast. Remove pan from oven and remove rosemary and oregano sprigs. Stir in vinegar. Serve olive mixture garnished with pepperoncini, cheese, and warm bread.