River City Beats | King Eddie Performs “Murder” and “Never Let You Down”

King Eddie and the Pili Pili Band are Florida’s oldest reggae band, having played in North Florida for over 40 years.

“Pili Pili” is Swahili for pepper sauce, a fitting name for this reggae band with a hot beat. The band formed in 1979, and the change in members through the years has been so great that King Eddie is the only constant member since 1981.

Pili Pili is the featured performer at the Ritz Carlton, Amelia Island, Florida weekly pool parties and on the local concert circuit has performed on the same bill with the Crusaders, Miles Davis, Spyra Gyra, Branford Marsalis and Third World, to name a few.

