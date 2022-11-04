Jumpin’ Jax looks to raise money for breast cancer awareness

Imagine having to go through a major surgery for breast cancer and immediately beginning radiation and chemotherapy for several weeks. It is both physically and emotionally exhausting, yet thousands of women go through it every year. They often do it, while balancing the demands of home and work. Thanks to the compassion of former breast cancer survivors and local businesses, some fortunate Jacksonville cancer survivors and their families can take away the worry of preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday off their plates.The charity event weekend will take place Nov 11-13 to include the Stuff The Trunk Food Drive event on Saturday morning all hosted at the Sheraton Deerwood Jacksonville, 10605 Deerwood Park Blvd. 32256. Contact us at 904-720-7209 for more information.