What’s new at the Greater Jacksonville Fair

RIDES & ACTS

• New Mechanical Rides – Carnival operator Belle City Amusements is pulling out all the stops for the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Fair including a few new rides:

o Crazy Mouse Coaster – 1,200 ft. of spinning jaw dropping track on this family favorite coaster

o Stardancer – a 360-degree thrill ride

o Pharoah’s Fury – a swinging boat ride

• Kid Zone – Sponsored by IDEA Public Schools, the new “Kid Zone” will feature an age-appropriate ninja rope course, a music wall, a roasted coffee bean pit (provided by Maxwell House) and a tree stump obstacle course (provided by Big Bens Tree Service). The Kid Zone is located outside near the Exhibit Hall.

• Aim High Canines – An action-packed, non-stop showcase of dogs from a variety of breeds performing stunts.

• Aussie Kingdom – Brings the Australian Outback to life with shows featuring native Australian wildlife including kangaroos, wallabies, walleroos and more.

• The Magic of Bob Bohm – Presents three interactive shows in one:

o Bob Bohm’s “Comedy Magic Show” is packed with lots of audience participation, baffling magic, live animals and humor that’s designed to delight and amaze.

o “FARMily Feud” is a show where teams from the audience will compete test their knowledge of farming, farm animals and what comes from a farm.

o “Survivor Family Game Show” I combines silly challenges along with audience participation and popular TV show themes to see who the ultimate survivor is.

• One-Man Band, Marc Dobson – The One-Man Band is an extreme musical performance playing 9.1 instruments at once, combined with comedy, covering songs for every age.

• BOT the Robot – At seven feet tall, BOT the Robot is a comedic, singing, interactive, strolling robot for kids of all ages! Gliding on his custom scooter, BOT stops for photo ops, fist bumps, conversation and a show.

AGRICULTURE, ART & CRAFTS

• National Brangus Point Shows – The Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair has been awarded its first national points shows by the International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA). The national point show is one of seven in the U.S. and the second in the Southeast and is a testament to the Fair’s dedication and commitment to the agricultural community, education and competition. The Open Red Brangus Show is on Nov. 6 at 11 a.m., the Open Ultra Brangus Show is on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. and the Open Black Brangus Show is on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m.

• Garden Club of Jacksonville’s Trash Art Competition – An exhibit and competition inside Plantopia with creative pieces using recycled or salvaged “trash” materials to make a statement about sustainability and waste.

• Roll by Goodyear’s Mural Competition – Three local artists will compete painting an 18′ x 14′ section of the Expo Building’ outside wall following the theme of this year’s Fair: “In the Air”. Fairgoers will be able to vote for their favorite design using the QR codes at each installment.

FOOD

• New Food Vendors – New savory vendors and treats join past favorites for mouthwatering delights:

o Bourbon chicken

o Got Rice build your own fried rice bowl (from the minds behind one of last year’s favorites “Holy Macaroni” bowl, also returning this year)

o Wing King Miami Style

o Dippin’ Dots

EXPERIENCE

• Mural Garden – By the mural wall outside the Expo Building, a garden featuring potted trees and plants, picnic tables and string lights for a place to admire the art and a quick recharging getaway before diving right back into the fun.

About the 2022 Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair

The Greater Jacksonville Fair Association, a private, 501(c)3 not-for-profit educational corporation, presents the 67th Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair November 3-13, 2022. The Fair operates under the direction of a volunteer board of directors and volunteer membership. Its mission is to educate, enlighten and inform the people of North Florida about science, the arts, agriculture and horticulture.

Since acquiring the non-profit Fair charter from the State of Florida in 1955, the Fair has donated more than $2.6 million to local charities and awarded hundreds of scholarships to students pursuing majors in agriculture, veterinary medicine or other related fields.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (ages 65 and older) and $6 for children (ages 6 to 12). Children age five and younger are admitted free. Half-price admission tickets are available for purchase in advance online through November 2.

The popular $25 Mega Pass wristband can be purchased exclusively online now through November 2. The Mega Pass wristband grants the wearer individual admission and unlimited mechanical rides for use any one day during the Fair.

For more information on Daily Specials and Ride Wristband deals, visit www.jacksonvillefair.com or call (904) 353-0535.