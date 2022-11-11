Air Fryer Friday | Low calorie cinnamon rolls

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup flour (gradually add more to create dough consistency)

Brown sugar (make it even more low calorie with Stevia brown sugar)

Cinnamon

Non stick cooking spray

1. Mix together Greek yogurt and flour to create a ball of dough.

2. Sprinkle flour onto service. Flatten dough onto service with either a rolling pin or your hands.

3. Once dough is flatten, spray with non stick cooking spray. Sprinkle on brown sugar and cinnamon.

4. Roll up dough and cut length wise to create mini cinnamon rolls.

4. Air fry on 350 for 6 minutes.