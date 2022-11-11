Comedian and actor TJ Miller joins the RCL set

Comedian and actor TJ Miller is performing at the comedy zone this weekend - two shows tonight and tomorrow! Currently, TJ has a new special featured on YouTube called “Dear Jonah”. What was originally planned as a set comedy special was quickly changed when TJ’s improv took a different direction.

When he isn’t performing around the country, TJ Miller also has a line of hot sauces and peanut butter available for purchase here. You can buy your tickets for his set at The Comedy Zone at comedyzone.com.