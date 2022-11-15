River City Beats | Barefoot Reggie Starrett performs

Singer/song writer/ musician, Reggie Starrett is a 2019 Peoples Choice Award winner, 2019 TRMA Male Vocalist of the year nominee and a 2017 and 2018 TRMA Song of the Year Award writer. Reggie is flying, solo or with his band, nationally and internationally. Reggie performs an incredibly wide variety of music, from classic rock , to today’s hit country, reggae, to his National and Globally acclaimed original songs.

From the Florida Keys, to the mid-west, South Carolina to California, Reggie performs all over the country. Be sure to check the tour schedule page for complete and up to the minute, tour dates and information.