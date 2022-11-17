Local musicians gather to honor late musician Nolan Neal

Nolan Neal was a local musician who left way too soon. His friends and family will gather for special performances this Saturday at The Underbelly downtown. It is an event to celebrate his life and legacy. It is also an opportunity to raise awareness for recovery. There will be a silent auction and raffles for special items along with performances From: Breaking Through – Pardon The Scars – Valley Ridge – Sweet Melissa – Mike Alan – Cay Cate (Nolan’s Daughter) Cale Nolan – Winter Williams – Justin Watson – Jerry Sible/Chuck Hillyard – Brandon Lucas – Rob Bodner And More. Portions of the proceeds will be given to MusiCares And Recovery Unplugged.