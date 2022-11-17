Thanksgiving Louisiana style | How to make crawfish stuffing

Chef Jennifer Williams takes pride in creating thought provoking and flavor forward meals to accommodate all palates. Having a diverse heritage she goes above and beyond to share elements of her history in her meals. She dropped by the River City Live studio with Thanksgiving in mind but focused on Louisiana flavors. She wanted to show the difference between stuffing and dressing, so brought in Crawfish Stuffing made with Corn Bread & French Bread Stuffing with Étouffée Dressing Gruyère Parmesan & Candied Andouille Sausage. The Crawfish Dressing has a Louisiana flavor and is loaded with decadent crawfish. It will be a different tasty addition to any southern Thanksgiving table.