Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway in St. Augustine

The SEA Community Center and We Feed, Inc. partnered for the Annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway. The event was organized to help families in need as the holiday season revs up. They give away free turkeys, free chef prepared meals, produce and hygiene products. With live music to make it a festive affair, families and friends came out to receive and support. Tyrone Bennett owns the Heart and Soul Food Truck and has made it his mission to give back to the St. Augustine community any way he can.