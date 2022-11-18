“Jax Scavenger” takes you on an epic adventure through the 904

If you think you know Jacksonville now, just wait until you unravel the experience ahead. “Jax Scavenger” takes you on an epic adventure through over twenty of Jacksonville’s most beloved neighborhoods. Discover natural wonders, architectural marvels, and little known historical tributes. Travel expert and Author of “100 Things To Do in Jacksonville Before You Die” Amy West, takes you on an exciting journey in her latest book. From the beaches, to the swamps, and throughout its concrete jungle, you’ll get to immerse yourself in Jacksonville like never before as you embrace the unknown and unfold the mysteries of “Jax Scavenger”.