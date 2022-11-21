Easy healthy breakfasts to get you through the holiday season

The busy holiday season is underway but don’t let that be an excuse to let healthy eating habits fall by the wayside. Registered Dietitian Mia Syn is sharing healthy breakfast ideas to help streamline your busy mornings that can be made in advance or whipped up in the morning in 10 minutes or less.

1. Apple Cinnamon Baked Oatmeal: For a make-ahead option, try Mia’s apple cinnamon baked oatmeal which can be made on Sunday and enjoyed throughout the week. It is made with only a handful of ingredients and is balanced with filling fiber and plant protein while being low in sugar.

2. Single-Serve Breakfast Skillet: For a quick savory breakfast option for busy mornings, consider a 2-ingredient customizable breakfast skillet made with salsa, eggs and your add-ins of choice such as avocado and cilantro. This balanced breakfast option provides protein and a serving of veggies. You can round it out with a slice of whole grain toast.

3. Immunity Smoothie: For a quick sweet breakfast option, enjoy a smoothie using Mia’s balanced smoothie formula: fruit such as oranges, bananas and apples, mild-tasting veggies like riced cauliflower and spinach, and protein like plain Greek yogurt or nut butter.

