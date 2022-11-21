Thanksgiving desserts to DIY at home

CHOCOLATE CARAMEL TURKEY LEGS

Pretzel sticks

Soft caramels

1/2 cup milk chocolate chips

Optional: Oil

Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and set aside.

Unwrap the caramels and warm them with your hands or in the microwave for 5 seconds.

Gently shape the caramel around the lower half of each pretzel to resemble a turkey leg.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate chips and optional vegetable oil (oil will make the chocolate smoother and easier to dip). Microwave in bursts of 15 seconds, stirring in between each burst for 15 seconds, until melted.

Dip 3/4ths of each caramel in the chocolate. Set aside on the prepared sheet pan to harden.

PILGRIM HAT COOKIES

Miniature Reese’s Cups

Fudge-striped (or regular) shortbread cookies

White frosting

Food coloring

M&M’s

Unwrap the Reese’s Cups.

In a small bowl, stir together the frosting and food coloring (we used red). Transfer frosting to a plastic bag (or piping bag fitted with a tip) and cut off the top corner of the bag with scissors. Pipe around the hole on the shortbread cookies. Position the unwrapped Reese’s cup on the frosting and press down so the frosting comes out forming a circle of frosting around the chocolate.

Pipe some frosting on the back of an M&M and secure in the center front of the Reese’s cup.

Repeat with the rest of the cookies.

