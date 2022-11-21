The Age of Armor exhibit hits The Cummer Museum

The image of the knight in shining armor is familiar to us from fairy tales, films, and computer games, but what was the reality behind the myth?

Armor is as old as human civilization. It has taken many forms and served many purposes. It had an obvious practical function in an age when warfare was common and fighting was hand-to-hand. But it has always had a cultural role as well, symbolizing personal identity, social prestige, and the values of a heroic past.

