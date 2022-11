The Greenhouse & Bar is a new small business recently opening in Brooklyn. Its lush greenery space is filled with indoor houseplants, cacti and plant related merchandise. The bar is open from 8am serving espresso drinks, cold brew and fresh pastries throughout the day with craft cocktails, local and craft beers, a selection of natural wines & champagne. Relax, grab a drink, a snack and a plant until 10pm.

