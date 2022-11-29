Shop local this holiday season at HERS Boutique

HERS was created by a mom on a mission. One, to have a career that allowed her to have some flexibility in her schedule so that she could meet the needs of her children and to create a boutique where people could feel great about their purchases. At HERS, they strive to empower other women-owned businesses and carry mostly products created by women. They also have brands that are socially conscious and give back in some way. Lastly, HERS gives back to local charities so they can enrich and help grow the community.