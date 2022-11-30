2nd annual Fixing Dings for Toys & Things toy drive

Got a ding? Visit Tom Bush Collision Center and donate a toy to get ot remvoved! Tom Bush Collision Center is proud to present our 2nd annual holiday event: Fixing Dings for Toys & Things toy drive! . Donate a toy worth $50 (with a receipt) or more and get $125 dent removal (good on the spot or during the next 6 months). A $125 dent is about a business card size or smaller. Toys will be donated to the Children’s Home Society of Florida . Today, they serve 59K+ children and family members each year.
Located at 9750 Regency Square Blvd., the Tom Bush Collision Center not only repairs vehicles after collision, we also offer a variety of reconditioning and appearance improvement services like window tinting, paintless dent removal, headlight restoration and coming soon, powder coating rims.
You have four days to choose from:
Friday, December 2nd 8am-6pm | Saturday, December 3rd 10am-4pm
Friday, December 9th 8am-6pm. | Saturday, December 10th 10am-4pm
For more info visit: https://www.tombushcollisioncenter.com/toy-drive.html