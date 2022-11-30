A new life for heirloom jewelry

Today we welcome Laurel Baker of Anchor Boutique who is sharing some before and after’s of her favorite heirloom jewelry re-designs. She shares, “After receiving a Fine Arts Degree from the University of Florida, I studied stone cutting, metalsmithing and worked with my father in his jewelry shop to perfect my skills. I started this business because it was a natural next step after several years of making jewelry and traveling to places like New York City, for designer shows. My shop gives me an incredible challenge every day, but a challenge I thoroughly enjoy and embrace. My shop feels like a living, breathing thing to me. I have customers new and old from around the world walking through the doors daily and I have to work constantly to provide the best customer service to all of my walk-in clients while also maintaining my signature retail experience with a large selection of one-of-a-kind jewelry, as well as giving the one-on-one attention to couples who deserve a custom engagement ring experience that they will remember for a lifetime.”